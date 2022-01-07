GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

Shares of GOCO opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.37.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.

About GoHealth

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

