GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Lowered to “Underperform” at Credit Suisse Group

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $6.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.90% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on GOCO. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays downgraded GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GoHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded GoHealth from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoHealth has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.44.
Shares of GOCO opened at $2.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $917.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. GoHealth has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $16.37.
In related news, CEO Clinton P. Jones purchased 530,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in GoHealth by 41.6% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in GoHealth by 15.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in GoHealth in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in GoHealth by 66.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.76% of the company’s stock.
About GoHealth
GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.
