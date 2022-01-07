GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GoHealth, Inc. provides health insurance marketplace. It offer health insurance policies, including Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement, Medicare prescription drug plans, Medicare special needs plans; individual and family, dental, vision and other related plans, through its platform. GoHealth, Inc. is based in Chicago, Illinois. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on GoHealth from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Barclays cut GoHealth from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on GoHealth from $13.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GoHealth from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.81.

Shares of GoHealth stock opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $917.22 million, a PE ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200 day moving average of $6.22. GoHealth has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $16.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $211.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.82 million. GoHealth had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that GoHealth will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Clinton P. Jones bought 530,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.66 per share, with a total value of $1,939,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 57.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in GoHealth by 9.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 9.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of GoHealth by 14.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of GoHealth in the second quarter worth about $1,199,000. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoHealth, Inc operates as a health insurance marketplace and Medicare focused digital health company in the United States. It operates through four segments: MedicareÂInternal; MedicareÂExternal; Individual and Family Plans (IFP) and OtherÂInternal; and Individual and Family Plans and OtherÂExternal.

