Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.12% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gold Fields Limited is one of the world’s largest unhedged gold producers with operating mines in South Africa, Ghana, and Australia. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.48. Gold Fields has a 1 year low of $7.75 and a 1 year high of $12.52.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 49.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,658,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,459,000 after buying an additional 4,832,543 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 644.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,240,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after buying an additional 4,536,742 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter valued at $32,726,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 106.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,348,000 after buying an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gold Fields by 1,856.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,811,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,020,000 after buying an additional 2,667,609 shares in the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

