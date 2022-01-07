Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $30,673.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. Over the last seven days, Golden Goose has traded up 10% against the US dollar. Golden Goose has a market cap of $136,816.26 and approximately $30,673.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00060008 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.20 or 0.00067622 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.87 or 0.07683013 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00073888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,585.11 or 0.99722776 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00007806 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

