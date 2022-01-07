Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 29,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 714,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNOG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 180.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. 21.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

