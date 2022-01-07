Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.16 and last traded at $9.89. Approximately 29,384 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 714,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.39.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.
Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.09). Golden Nugget Online Gaming had a negative return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 64.50%. The company had revenue of $35.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.27 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.
About Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG)
Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.
