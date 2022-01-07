Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Golden Valley Bancshares stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Thursday. Golden Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.

Get Golden Valley Bancshares alerts:

Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm through its subsidiary, Golden Valley Bank provides community banking services. Its services include personal and business banking and online solutions. The company is headquartered in Chico, CA.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Valley Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.