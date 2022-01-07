Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Golden Valley Bancshares stock remained flat at $$19.00 during trading on Thursday. Golden Valley Bancshares has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.04.
Golden Valley Bancshares Company Profile
