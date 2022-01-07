Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,439 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $10,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GSEW. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $77,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $211,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $241,000.

BATS:GSEW opened at $70.21 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.36.

