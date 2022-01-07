Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) traded down 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $39.35 and last traded at $39.37. 6,480 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 11,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.78.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

