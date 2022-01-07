Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.11

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.11 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 9.62 ($0.13). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 9.95 ($0.13), with a volume of 554,940 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £43.47 million and a P/E ratio of -49.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 12.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 12.08.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

