Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) Short Interest Down 59.3% in December

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEV) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 59.3% from the November 30th total of 30,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSEV. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Holdings VII in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,838,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter worth approximately $10,435,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,148,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,105,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Gores Holdings VII during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,900,000. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GSEV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,059. Gores Holdings VII has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $10.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

