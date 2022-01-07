Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $3.30 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.0% of Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,944,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

Shares of MDY opened at $509.83 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $513.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $499.92. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $422.13 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

