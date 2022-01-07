Gould Asset Management LLC CA Has $552,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 342.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $375,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPSB stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $30.90 and a 52-week high of $31.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.01.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.