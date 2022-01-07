Gould Asset Management LLC CA Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the third quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of SCHF opened at $38.97 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $35.60 and a 12-month high of $40.92.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

