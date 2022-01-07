Gould Asset Management LLC CA Sells 1,180 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Gould Asset Management LLC CA lowered its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,980 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Amundi purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $1,068,606,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the second quarter worth approximately $384,470,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 25.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,960,679 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,852,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630,436 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 302.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,292,866 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $429,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 28.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,011,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,162,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,551 shares during the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.39, for a total transaction of $1,815,561.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total value of $515,250.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,129 shares of company stock worth $7,500,506 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $186.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.10. The firm has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.24. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $122.17 and a twelve month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.88 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

QCOM has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Summit Insights cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.91.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

