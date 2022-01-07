Grace Capital Acquires 1,447 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 0.9% of Grace Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Grace Capital’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.81, for a total transaction of $1,783,458.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,057 shares of company stock worth $9,123,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.43.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $397.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $376.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.16. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $241.73 and a 1 year high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

