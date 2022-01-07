Grace Capital Boosts Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Grace Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 92.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 346.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $52,000. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PM opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a market cap of $149.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.80.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

