Grace Capital Increases Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Grace Capital increased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in Okta were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Okta in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 19.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $212,955.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.75, for a total transaction of $3,547,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,549 shares of company stock valued at $18,964,162. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OKTA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Okta has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.92.

Okta stock opened at $198.59 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.50. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.78 and a 1-year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

