Grace Capital Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $158.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.61. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $26.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Summit Insights lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In other news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

