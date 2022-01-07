Grace Capital Purchases New Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Grace Capital bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $763,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 1,095.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,324,000 after acquiring an additional 21,427 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 15,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $773,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

VOX opened at $132.12 on Thursday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.85 and a fifty-two week high of $151.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.59 and its 200 day moving average is $142.12.

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

