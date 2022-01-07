Grace Capital Raises Stake in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Grace Capital increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Madison Square Garden Sports makes up about 1.1% of Grace Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Grace Capital owned approximately 0.07% of Madison Square Garden Sports worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSGS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 7.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the second quarter worth about $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.6% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports by 47.2% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSGS opened at $169.26 on Thursday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.42 and a 52-week high of $207.09. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,538.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.17.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $18.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MSGS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.50.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

