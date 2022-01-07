Grace Capital Sells 211 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grace Capital lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Grace Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 149.0% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 138.2% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.93 on Thursday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.11.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

