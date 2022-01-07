Grace Capital Sells 2,829 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Grace Capital decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 26.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Grace Capital’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1,637.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 371.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

DVY opened at $124.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.09. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $96.44 and a one year high of $126.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

