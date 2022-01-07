Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.
Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.
In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.
About Graco
Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.
Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.