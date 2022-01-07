Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Short Interest Update

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the November 30th total of 1,280,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 644,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGG opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.68. Graco has a 52-week low of $64.34 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $486.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.13% and a net margin of 22.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Graco will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This is a boost from Graco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Graco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GGG shares. William Blair upgraded Graco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Graco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.75.

In other Graco news, Director Eric Etchart sold 322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.60, for a total transaction of $25,631.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Graco by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 56,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Graco by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 21,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graco by 3.1% in the second quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital raised its position in shares of Graco by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 6,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

About Graco

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies and Industrial Products divisions.

