Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Grainger plc (LON:GRI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.82).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.99) target price on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.99) target price on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.05) to GBX 390 ($5.26) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

GRI stock opened at GBX 306 ($4.12) on Friday. Grainger has a one year low of GBX 257.10 ($3.46) and a one year high of GBX 340 ($4.58). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 310.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 307.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a GBX 3.32 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is 0.34%.

In other Grainger news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 309 ($4.16) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($399.73).

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

