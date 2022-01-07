Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Graybug Vision from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.35.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

Shares of GRAY stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. Graybug Vision has a 1-year low of $1.61 and a 1-year high of $35.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.46.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Graybug Vision will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRAY. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Graybug Vision by 11.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 65,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 6,719 shares in the last quarter. 53.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.