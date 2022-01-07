Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Trading Down 3.2%

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) shares fell 3.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.30 ($0.21). 11,705,076 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 12,613,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.80 ($0.21).

Several brokerages have commented on GGP. reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 ($0.32) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 25 ($0.34) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £619.12 million and a PE ratio of -153.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.32 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.92.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

