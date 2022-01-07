Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF) Trading Down 3.6%

Greenbriar Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)’s share price was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.06 and last traded at $1.08. Approximately 6,345 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 12,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.12.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14.

About Greenbriar Capital (OTCMKTS:GEBRF)

Greenbriar Capital Corp. engages in the acquisition and development of wind and solar energy farms. It operates through Canada and United States of America segments. The firm involves in the blockchain, solar power, real estate, smart glass, and wind power. The company was founded on April 2, 2009 and is headquartered in Coquitlam, Canada.

