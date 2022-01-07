Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE GBX traded down $1.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.48. 19,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,916. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 49.44, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Greenbrier Companies has a 12 month low of $34.43 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

GBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.80.

About Greenbrier Companies

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

