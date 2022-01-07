Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) Short Interest Down 53.6% in December

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLRE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 520,000 shares, a decline of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 1,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Greenlight Capital Re by 4.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 113,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 4,871 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 57.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Greenlight Capital Re in the third quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Greenlight Capital Re by 20.7% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 69,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 11,863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.51% of the company’s stock.

Greenlight Capital Re stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.74. The stock had a trading volume of 28,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,604. The company has a market cap of $261.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.92. Greenlight Capital Re has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $9.71.

Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.33. Greenlight Capital Re had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $145.45 million for the quarter.

Greenlight Capital Re Ltd. operates as a specialist property and casualty reinsurance company. It specializes in underwriting traditional property and casualty reinsurance, risk innovation, and strategic partnerships. The company was founded on July 13, 2004 and is headquartered in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.

