Greggs (LON:GRG) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,941.25

Greggs plc (LON:GRG)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,941.25 ($39.63) and traded as high as GBX 3,416.88 ($46.04). Greggs shares last traded at GBX 3,372 ($45.44), with a volume of 172,611 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GRG shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Greggs from GBX 3,300 ($44.47) to GBX 3,600 ($48.51) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,055 ($41.17) to GBX 3,340 ($45.01) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a report on Thursday.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market cap of £3.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,117.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,945.20.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

