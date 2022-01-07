Grimes & Company Inc. Buys 2,051 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,309 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGD. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 8,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.9% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 16,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 254,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,937,000 after buying an additional 39,841 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGD opened at $79.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.70. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $82.63.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.114 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

