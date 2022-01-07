Grimes & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Grimes & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. owned about 0.11% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 198,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,611,000 after purchasing an additional 26,934 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF during the second quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,631 shares during the last quarter.

SPGP opened at $95.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.31. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12-month low of $71.21 and a 12-month high of $97.90.

See Also: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.