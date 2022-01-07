Grimes & Company Inc. Has $20.20 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,557 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 232,278.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Alphabet by 588.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 21.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,742,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,255,625,000 after acquiring an additional 306,146 shares in the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOGL. Truist raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,237.31.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,755.50 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,919.10 and a 200-day moving average of $2,782.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,696.10 and a 1 year high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

