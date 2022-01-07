Grimes & Company Inc. Has $3.95 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Grimes & Company Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 21,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 15,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,855,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the third quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 44,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,960,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,633,000 after buying an additional 236,694 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $164.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $397.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $151.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.67. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $165.32.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.44.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

