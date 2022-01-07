Grin Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (GRIN)

Grin (CURRENCY:GRIN) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. One Grin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000570 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. Grin has a market cap of $22.23 million and $3.04 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,646.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,161.82 or 0.07592033 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.98 or 0.00319317 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.55 or 0.00930571 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011667 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00073269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.67 or 0.00472238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.23 or 0.00262271 BTC.

About Grin

Grin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 93,637,920 coins. The official website for Grin is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Grin is www.grin-forum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars.

