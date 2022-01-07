Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “OMA operates and manages 13 international airports in the north and central regions of Mexico. OMA’s airports serve Monterrey, México’s third largest metropolitan area, the tourist destinations of Acapulco, Mazatlan, and Zihuatanejo, and nine other regional centers and border cities. OMA’s airports fulfill international safety norms and have received environmental compliance certificates. Their corporate name is Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V., and they serve their passengers, their airlines, and their business partners under the commercial name OMA. “

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

NASDAQ OMAB opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.56. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $44.86 and a 52-week high of $60.53. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.52.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after acquiring an additional 47,118 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 299,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after purchasing an additional 8,483 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3.3% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 112,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 5.9% in the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 101,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.