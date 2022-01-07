Gryphon International Investment CORP Acquires New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Gryphon International Investment CORP acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. TJX Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Gryphon International Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,998 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,686 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.59, for a total value of $1,288,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.45.

NYSE TJX opened at $75.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.15 and a 1 year high of $77.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.51 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 50.46%. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

