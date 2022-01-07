Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company that derives substantially all of its revenue and income from the operation of its bank subsidiary, Guaranty Bank, a Texas state bank with banking offices located in the Texas communities. The company adheres to a community banking philosophy focused on servicing and investing in the communities that comprise its market. The company emphasizes service-oriented, convenient, relationship banking, featuring individualized, quality customer service, extended banking hours and accessible locations. “

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Guaranty Bancshares from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

NASDAQ GNTY opened at $38.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52-week low of $28.14 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.74. The firm has a market cap of $468.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.47.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

In other news, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 1,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.46, for a total transaction of $71,920.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Tyson T. Abston sold 6,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.66, for a total transaction of $232,362.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 47.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 178,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,392,000 after acquiring an additional 56,974 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. 21.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

