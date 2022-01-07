Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.62

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.62 ($0.08) and traded as high as GBX 5.84 ($0.08). Gulf Marine Services shares last traded at GBX 5.77 ($0.08), with a volume of 97,308 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £58.65 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 5.62 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4.42.

About Gulf Marine Services (LON:GMS)

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

