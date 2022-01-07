H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 214,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.86. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

H-CYTE Company Profile

H-Cyte, Inc engages in the developing and delivering treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders. It offers DenerveX device, which provides pain relief from facet joint syndrome. The company was founded by Scott M. W. Haufe and Steven Gorlin on July 30, 2013 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

