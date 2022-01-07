H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) Short Interest Up 35.7% in December

H-CYTE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HCYT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 35.7% from the November 30th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 154,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HCYT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.06. 214,726 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,157. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.86. H-CYTE has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.99.
H-CYTE Company Profile
