Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) Price Target Raised to $6.00 at Maxim Group

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) had its price objective boosted by Maxim Group from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HOFV stock opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 12-month low of $1.43 and a 12-month high of $7.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.67.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.48 million during the quarter. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 1,822.32% and a negative return on equity of 44.42%.

In other news, CEO Michael Anthony Crawford sold 221,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $362,746.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jason Krom sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.64, for a total value of $27,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 260,749 shares of company stock worth $427,628 over the last ninety days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 163.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth $287,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 9,985 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

