Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $28.00.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on HAL. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $25.77.

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $25.61 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 58.21 and a beta of 2.74. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 40.91%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $833,325.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 265.3% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 433.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

