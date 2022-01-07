Hansard Global (LON:HSD) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Hansard Global Plc (LON:HSD) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 50.20 ($0.68). Hansard Global shares last traded at GBX 48.55 ($0.65), with a volume of 37,660 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.41, a current ratio of 14.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a market cap of £64.65 million and a PE ratio of 13.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 53.99.

About Hansard Global (LON:HSD)

Hansard Global plc operates as a specialist long-term savings provider that offers savings and investment products for investors, institutions, and wealth-management groups worldwide. The company offers unit-linked regular or single premium life assurance and investment contracts; administration services; and marketing and development services.

