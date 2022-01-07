Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Upgraded by Northland Securities to Top Pick

Northland Securities upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) to a top pick rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research raised Harmonic from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmonic has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.14.

Shares of HLIT opened at $11.56 on Monday. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $6.69 and a 52-week high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 192.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.80.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Harmonic had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 1.42%. The firm had revenue of $126.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Harmonic will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,692 shares of company stock worth $1,445,338. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,542 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the 2nd quarter worth $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

