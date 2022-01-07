Hathor Market Cap Tops $330.98 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Hathor has a market capitalization of $330.98 million and approximately $25.10 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.47 or 0.00003541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hathor has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.97 or 0.00060086 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00073189 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,169.43 or 0.07627564 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.36 or 0.00075478 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41,557.42 or 1.00012361 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00007533 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 900,917,024 coins and its circulating supply is 224,972,024 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork . The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

