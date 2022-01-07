HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $17.69 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of HCA Healthcare in a report released on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut forecasts that the company will earn $17.69 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HCA Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCA. SVB Leerink started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.90.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.66. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $156.43 and a fifty-two week high of $269.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 257.41% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,384,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,328,000 after buying an additional 5,006 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,246,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,755,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 340.2% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 98.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 674,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,494,000 after purchasing an additional 334,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

