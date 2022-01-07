HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for HDFC Bank’s earnings. HDFC Bank posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 21st.

On average, analysts expect that HDFC Bank will report full-year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.78. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.43. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HDFC Bank.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

NYSE HDB traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $68.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,063. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank has a 1-year low of $61.35 and a 1-year high of $84.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.92 and its 200 day moving average is $72.10. The firm has a market cap of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,337,754 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $2,102,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth about $1,534,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 10.9% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. 17.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

