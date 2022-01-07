Head to Head Analysis: PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) and U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of PJT Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of U.S. Global Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of PJT Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PJT Partners and U.S. Global Investors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PJT Partners $1.05 billion 1.68 $212.43 million $4.41 16.56 U.S. Global Investors $21.65 million 3.52 $31.96 million N/A N/A

PJT Partners has higher revenue and earnings than U.S. Global Investors.

Dividends

PJT Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. U.S. Global Investors pays an annual dividend of $0.09 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. PJT Partners pays out 4.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. U.S. Global Investors has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. U.S. Global Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for PJT Partners and U.S. Global Investors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PJT Partners 0 1 1 0 2.50 U.S. Global Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A

PJT Partners presently has a consensus price target of $95.00, suggesting a potential upside of 30.05%. Given PJT Partners’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe PJT Partners is more favorable than U.S. Global Investors.

Profitability

This table compares PJT Partners and U.S. Global Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PJT Partners 11.73% 28.61% 17.55% U.S. Global Investors 173.54% 92.12% 78.25%

Volatility & Risk

PJT Partners has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Global Investors has a beta of 2.88, indicating that its stock price is 188% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors beats PJT Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments. The company was founded on November 5, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

U.S. Global Investors Company Profile

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. engages in the provision of investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Management Services, Investment Management Services-Canada, and Corporate Investments. The Investment Management Services segment offers a range of investment management products and services to offshore and exchange traded fund clients. The Investment Management Services-Canada segment comprises of investment management products and services in Canada through its asset management firm. The Corporate Investments segment invests for its own account to add growth and value to its cash position. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

