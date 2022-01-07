Head to Head Contrast: Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) vs. Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB)

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) and Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.3% of Cytek BioSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Mettler-Toledo International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Mettler-Toledo International and Cytek BioSciences, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mettler-Toledo International 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cytek BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus target price of $1,515.50, suggesting a potential downside of 5.45%. Cytek BioSciences has a consensus target price of $27.33, suggesting a potential upside of 73.88%. Given Cytek BioSciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cytek BioSciences is more favorable than Mettler-Toledo International.

Profitability

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Cytek BioSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mettler-Toledo International 20.85% 369.24% 25.31% Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mettler-Toledo International and Cytek BioSciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mettler-Toledo International $3.09 billion 11.94 $602.74 million $31.91 50.23 Cytek BioSciences N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Mettler-Toledo International has higher revenue and earnings than Cytek BioSciences.

Summary

Mettler-Toledo International beats Cytek BioSciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications. Its operations are conducted by the following segments: U. S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The U.S. Operations segment represents certain of the company’s marketing and producing organizations located in the United States. The Swiss Operations segment includes marketing and producing organizations located in Switzerland, as well as extensive R&D operations that are responsible for the development, production, and marketing of precision instruments, including weighing, analytical, and measurement technologies for use in a variety of industrial and laboratory applications. Th

Cytek BioSciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

