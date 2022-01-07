Head to Head Contrast: Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) versus Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Tian Ruixiang’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 3.98 $68.10 million N/A N/A Tian Ruixiang $3.25 million 3.95 $630,000.00 N/A N/A

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Tian Ruixiang.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Ryan Specialty Group and Tian Ruixiang, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus price target of $36.88, indicating a potential upside of 0.12%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Tian Ruixiang

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

